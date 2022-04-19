Bobbie Gwendolyn Daugherty Miracle, 77

Beloved Mother Bobbie Gwendolyn Daugherty Miracle, age 77, of Middlesboro, was called home to be with her Savior on Palm Sunday morning, April 10, 2022 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington after a long illness. She was born November 28, 1944 at Hulen, Kentucky. Bobbie was the eldest child of the late Robert Aaron Daugherty and Gladys Bennett Daugherty. She was the granddaughter of the late Walter Bennett and Bertha Calloway Bennett.

She is survived by her loving, devoted daughter, Michelle Beth Miracle and her younger brother, Ronald Lynn (Faye) Daugherty.

Bobbie was a devoted member of the Saint Julian Catholic Church where she assisted in many volunteer ministries through the years from assorted school functions to providing local nursing homes with prayer shawls for their patients. She took immense joy and comfort in her Catholic faith.

Bobbie worked and explored many employment positions before finding what she considered her true calling in the nursing field. She was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University where she obtained a degree as a Registered Nurse. She worked many years at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital in the Obstetrics Unit. She delivered and assisted in the delivery of many children safely into the world. She was able to witness the joy their parents expressed within the first moments of meeting their children as they entered the world and would often express in the wonder of God’s miracles. She was also called upon to assist in the safe ambulance transport of preemie babies to Knoxville. Before her retirement Bobbie worked at the Middlesboro Health Care Facility where she brought peace and comfort to many elderly patients. She took great joy in her work as a nurse and considered her talents in this field a God given gift.

Today the world is without a kind, loving, and gentle soul when the Lord decided to call Bobbie to her forever home on Palm Sunday. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her especially her daughter, Michelle whom she referred to as Shelley.

The praying of the Rosary will take place at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Saint Julian Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 with Funeral Mass immediately following at Saint Julian Catholic Church with Father Mariasalethu Jesuraj officiating. A private burial will take place at the Calloway Family Cemetery.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Bobbie Miracle and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com