Middlesboro splits games with Harlan County

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Harlan County’s Tristan Cooper scattered seven hits and recorded 14 strikeouts as the Black Bears shutout Middlesboro 1-0 last week in 52nd District baseball action.

Cooper, a sophomore right-hander, also walked two batters.

Senior Tyler Harris pitched a four-hitter for the Yellow Jackets. He fanned 13 and walked four.

Middlesboro pushed across five runs in the fourth inning on last Monday as the Jackets downed visiting Harlan County 8-1.

Case Bayless, a sophomore, pitched a six-hitter to earn the win for the Yellows Jackets with one strikeout and one walk.

Senior Youssif Nabat led the Jackets with a grand slam. Kameron Wilson added a single.

Shawn Carroll paced the Black Bears with two singles. Nate Shepherd had a double. Isaac Kelly, Will Cassim, Alex Creech and Isaac Kelly each singled once.

Carroll gave up four runs on no hits in three innings and walked six. Brayden Blakley allowed four runs on two hits in three innings, with three strikeouts and five walks.

Harlan County (2-14 overall, 1-1 district) was scheduled to host Letcher Central (10-7) on Thursday and Clay County on Saturday.

The Black Bears have dropped three games to the Cougars already this season.

Middlesboro (7-4, 1-1) played host to Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) on Thursday and were slated to visit Cumberland Gap on Friday.