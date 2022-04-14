Lady Cats fall to Harlan

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Harlan County scored three runs in the third inning, added four more in the fourth inning and put the game away with a five-run sixth inning as the visiting Lady Bears defeated Bell County 12-1.

Harlan County pounded out 10 hits. Jenna Wilson led the way with a triple and two singles. Jade Burton added double and single.

Madison Blair pitched a three-hitter for HCHS. She had eight strikeouts and three walks.

Mataya Ausmus, the Bell pitcher, had two of her team’s three hits and scored the only run. Kayleigh Taylor also added a single.

Ausmus walked five and fanned four in a complete-game effort.

Harlan County (5-11) is scheduled to participate in the Wizard of Ozz Classic at Letcher Central this weekend.

The Lady Bears will welcome Middlesboro on Monday before traveling to South Laurel on Tuesday.

Bell County (3-7) was slated to visit Red Bird (0-1) on Thursday and host Jenkins (6-9) on Friday.

The Lady Cats will play host to Middlesboro on Tuesday and Lynn Camp next Thursday.