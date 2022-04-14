Browning signs with Centre track team
Published 8:06 am Thursday, April 14, 2022
Harlan County High School senior Lindsey Browning signed with Centre College recently to continue her track career. Pictured with Browning at the signing ceremony are, from left, front row: Jayne Browning, Paul Browning III, Browning, Cindy Browning and Paul Browning IV; back row: Harlan County athletic director Eugene Farmer, HCHS Principal Kathy Napier, HCHS assistant coach Arynn Johnson and HCHS coach Ryan Vitatoe. (Photo by John Henson).