Browning signs with Centre track team

Published 8:06 am Thursday, April 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

Browning signs with Centre Harlan County High School senior Lindsey Browning signed with Centre College recently to continue her track career. Pictured with Browning at the signing ceremony are, from left, front row: Jayne Browning, Paul Browning III, Browning, Cindy Browning and Paul Browning IV; back row: Harlan County athletic director Eugene Farmer, HCHS Principal Kathy Napier, HCHS assistant coach Arynn Johnson and HCHS coach Ryan Vitatoe. (Photo by John Henson).

Harlan County High School senior Lindsey Browning signed with Centre College recently to continue her track career. Pictured with Browning at the signing ceremony are, from left, front row: Jayne Browning, Paul Browning III, Browning, Cindy Browning and Paul Browning IV; back row: Harlan County athletic director Eugene Farmer, HCHS Principal Kathy Napier, HCHS assistant coach Arynn Johnson and HCHS coach Ryan Vitatoe. (Photo by John Henson).

More Sports

Yellow Jackets split with HCHS

Middlesboro splits games with Harlan County

Lady Cats fall to Harlan

Bell baseball falls to Green Dragons

Print Article
  • newsletter signup