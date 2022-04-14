Bell baseball falls to Green Dragons

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Bell County Bobcats suffered two losses to Harlan earlier this week.

The Green Dragons posted a 6-4 victory on Log Mountain on Monday and edged Bell 4-3 on Tuesday at Harlan.

Harlan junior Dawson Irvin pitched a three-hitter, while recording 12 strikeouts and three walks in a complete-game effort.

Cole Hoskins and Blake Burnett saw action on the mound for the Bobcats.

Junior outfielder Jaedyn Gist powered the Green Dragons with a double and single. Jared Moore and Andrew Roark each singled twice while Aiden Johnson added a single.

Hoskins paced Bell High with a double. Ethan Everage and Jackson Walters each singled.

Harlan scored one run each in the first three innings. Bell scored twice in the second inning and added another run in the third to even the score at 3-3 after three innings.

The Dragons added two runs in the fifth inning and led 5-3. Both teams added one run each in the seventh inning.

In Tuesday’s game, John Mark Bryson and Evan Browning combined on a four-hitter as Harlan improved to 2-0 in district play.

Bryson pitched six innings with four strikeouts and four walks. Browning earned a save. He walked two and fanned one in one inning of work.

“It was a great win tonight ,” Harlan coach Lee Freyer said. “Bell County kept fighting. You have to give credit to (Bell County) coach (Clay) Carroll and his team.”

Noah Lewis and Donavan Montanaro each doubled for the Green Dragons. Gist and Irvin each singled once.

Burnett went the distance for the Bobcats. He recorded six strikeouts and four walks.

Walters led Bell County with a double and single. Carter McCune added two singles.

Harlan (8-7) was scheduled to visit Cordia on Thursday before playing host to Lynn Camp on Friday.

The Green Dragons will travel to Middlesboro on Monday and host the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

Bell County (7-5 overall, 0-2 district) plays host to Harlan County on Monday before visiting the Black Bears on Tuesday.