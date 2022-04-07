Southeast Education Foundation to host 2022 Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic

Later this month local golfers will tee off to help students attend college. On Friday, April 22, the Southeast Education Foundation will hold the Lillian Faye Simpson Scholarship Golf Classic at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland. Proceeds support student scholarships at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College (SKCTC).

According to organizers, this will be the first time the four-person scramble has taken place since 2019, before the pandemic. Tee times are available at 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for in-round contests, and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. All who register will be entered into a drawing for a new Calloway golf bag. “As always, the true winners are our students,” says SKCTC President Vic Adams. “We are grateful to our sponsors and to all the teams who will participate in this worthwhile event.” For more information or to register, contact Monique Allen at 606-598-3164 or Monique.Allen@kctcs.edu.