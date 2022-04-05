Mamaw’s Kitchen now open

This past Saturday, Mamaw’s Kitchen opened its doors. The locally owned restaurant offers many breakfast options including gluten-free and low carb.

Owner June Neal is currently a teacher and a new business owner so the restaurant is only open on Saturday mornings until May 2. Neal plans to retire from teaching this spring then open her restaurant full-time.

Starting May 2, the restaurant will be open Monday through Friday for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. then lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday’s hours will remain the same, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On the day of her opening, Neal walked in the restaurant to a broken stove, but decided to continue with the opening.

“I’ve had so many people tell me they loved it. Of course I had a few complain of the wait. I walked in this morning and my stove didn’t work! Of all days. That slowed me down but I’ll have a new one by next Saturday,” she said.

Neal cooked every meal on one griddle and one electric skillet and decided to persevere and had wonderful success.

“I was so overwhelmed by how many came to support me and how many messaged that they loved it,” she added.