Local softball teams in action

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Lady Jackets in Florida for the week

The Middlesboro Lady Jackets took their 6-4 record to Florida this week.

Middlesboro was scheduled to play Hancock County (9-1) on Monday and Henry County on Tuesday.

The Lady Jackets will also take on Louisville Ballard on Wednesday, Owensboro on Thursday and Ohio County on Friday.

Last week, Middlesboro posted an 11-1 win over Bell County. The Lady Jackets fell to North Laurel 17-0 and lost to Whitley County 21-11.

Middlesboro returns home April 12 against Lynn Camp in the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Bell County stands at 3-6 on the season

The Lady Bobcats fell to Middlesboro on Thursday 11-1.

Bell County posted a 10-5 win over visiting Barbourville on Tuesday.

Bell High traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday.

The 3-6 Lady Bobcats will open district play on Friday at Harlan before returning home to face Harlan County on Monday.

Bell County is coached by David Teague.

Lady Lions on 5-game losing streak

Pineville opened the season winning two of three games, but the Lady Lions have dropped five straight.

Pineville has yet to play a home game this season,.

The Lady Lion fell to Clay County on Friday 12-0 and suffered a 3-0 loss to Lynn Camp on Tuesday.

Pineville (2-6) was scheduled to visit Jackson County (6-4) on Monday.

The Lady Lions will travel to Leslie County Thursday before opening the 13th Region All “A” Classic next week against Williamsburg in the opening round.

Pineville travels to Berea on Friday and will host the Lady Pirates on Saturday.