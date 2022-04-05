KSP investigates fatal fire in Bell County

On March 26, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call of a structure fire off of KY 188 in Colmar community of Bell County. Post 10 was notified that 2 females were deceased inside the residence. Detective Kevin Howard and Trooper Taylor Mills responded and began the investigation.

Initial investigation indicates Diana Poff (75) of Middlesboro along with Willina Risner (46) of Middlesboro were both located inside the residence and pronounced deceased by the Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele. Wynona Poff (53) of Middlesboro was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries.

Detective Kevin Howard is continuing the investigation, however no foul play is suspected. Also assisting at the scene was Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Fire Department and Middlesboro EMS.