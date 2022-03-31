Fishing tournament to benefit local firefighter battling cancer

The Middlesboro Fire Chief Robbie England and Middlesboro Street Department Superintendent Kevin Barnett have teamed up to host a benefit fishing tournament for Firefighter Larry Wayne Adkins.

“It’s just a good way to raise money. Me and Robbie [England] talked about doing Larry a fishing tournament and it’s just a good way. Every fisherman I know is all about helping people,” Barnett said.

Adkins was diagnosed with colon cancer in March. The tournament money will be for travel and unexpected expenses during this hard time. Barnett said the response has been great so far.

“Knowing Larry, he would have said not to worry about it, so we just went ahead and planned it and doing it on our own. All of the proceeds go to Larry and his family,” Barnett said.

The fishing tournament will be held at Brogans Hollow in Tennessee from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 23. The cost per boat is $50, and there is a three fish limit. Anyone is welcome to participate and those that do must follow lake rules. Registration will be the morning of the tournament but donations can be made at any time. The first place guaranteed prize is $500, and there will be a $100 prize for the biggest fish.

“The 100 percent payout of the $500 dollars, I’m getting donated from private individuals so I don’t have to take the winning money out of the boat entry money,” Barnett added.

Those that wish to donate can contact Barnett or England.

Barnett said being able to host this event for Adkins means the world to him.

“For me, it just touches home with one of your employees that’s like family. We live down there together and Larry has been there for 14 years now so he’s like family. And that’s what we’re supposed to do, we’re not supposed to go on and let people worry about their own problems, we’re supposed to step in and help them when they need it,” said England.

For more information, contact England at the Middlesboro Fire Department at 606-248-4683, or contact Burnett at the Middlesboro Street Department at 606-248-4601.