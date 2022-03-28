On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Raymond Overton went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after an extended battle with illness.

Raymond was born January 26, 1943 in Middlesboro, KY. He graduated from Middlesboro High School. He was married to Kendell Overton and had two children: Chris Overton and Danielle Overton Humphreys. He attended Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

Raymond spent most of his working life as a coal miner in southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia. He also worked for a period of time at Cumberland Gap Provisions, in Middlesboro Ky.

After he retired, he focused the rest of his life on his two loves: his family and fishing. Raymond was an avid fisherman, and pursued this sport with passion. But his real focus was always his family. Raymond had a true gift for connecting with children. He seemed to have a magnetic effect on kids, and they always connected with him deeply. He loved his Grandchildren deeply, and in his final years, spent much of his time and energy focusing on them.

Along with these life accomplishments, he was a loving Father and Grandfather, and a friend to all who knew him. He was an extremely generous person, and was always the first to show up when he saw someone in need. He had a talent for conversation, and always kept the people around him entertained.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Overton; his Aunt, Elizabeth Houtz who raised him; his sister, Nancy Overton Hayes; his brothers: Bobby Overton, Johnny Overton, and Edward Overton and his exwife, Kendell Overton.

He is survived by his children: Chris and Jade Overton and Danielle and Seth Humphreys; his grandchildren: David, Isaac, Mary Grace, and Mera whom he loved dearly as well as several nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Service will be held at Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Ewing, VA. Receiving friends will be from 2 – 3 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022 with a memorial service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Walnut Hill Baptist Church, ℅ Kathy Wheeler, 458 Ocean Drive, Ewing, Virginia, 24248.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Raymond Overton and is entrusted with all arrangements.

