Two local men killed in crash

Two Bell County men were killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday.

Bell County Dispatch received a call of a serious accident with injuries in the Little Clear Creek community of Bell County just after midnight on Thursday, March 17.

Responding to the scene were Bell County Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster. Chief Deputy Smith began a preliminary investigation which determined that a 2018 Ford F250 pickup truck was traveling on Little Clear Creek Road. The vehicle, operated by 20-year-old Colby Frazier of Pineville, left the roadway, went into a ditch line, and overturned. The force of the impact ejected both Frazier and passenger 28-year-old Caleb Bayless, also of Pineville.

Bayless was declared deceased on the scene by Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele. Frazier sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Bell County EMS to Pineville Community Health Center emergency room where he passed away shortly after arrival. Steele pronounced Frazier deceased at the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time by Smith and Foster who were assisted on scene by KSP Trooper Josh Messer and George Howard.

Also responding to the scene were the Bell County Rescue Squad and Bell County Volunteer Fire Department.