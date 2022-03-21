BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Yellow Jackets off to 2-0 start

The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets, coached by John Smith, have opened the baseball season with two straight wins.

Middlesboro claimed a 4-1 win at home against Clay County in the season-opener on Thursday.

Benjamin Buttery suffered the loss for Clay County (0-1). He pitched the final two innings and recorded four strikeouts, two walks, and allowed all four runs.

Ryan Hastings started on the mound for the Tigers and pitched four innings. He fanned two batters and walked one.

The Yellow Jackson played host to Lynn Camp on Friday and rolled to an 18-0 win over the Wildcats in three innings.

No statistics were available for the Yellow Jackets.

The 2-0 Yellow Jackets were scheduled to host Knox Central on Monday and Claiborne County (Tenn.) on Tuesday.

Middlesboro travels to Clay County on Thursday in a rematch against the Tigers.

Lynn Camp (0-3) traveled to Clay County on Monday and will visit Williamsburg on Thursday.

The 13th Region All “A” Classic is scheduled to begin March 28.

Bell County unbeaten after one week

Bell County has rolled to a perfect 3-0 record after one week of baseball.

The Bobcats, coached by Clay Carroll, opened the season with an 8-1 win at Washburn (Tenn.).

Senior pitcher Cole Hoskins worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, struck out 11 and walked two. Blake Burnett, an eighth-grader, recorded five strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings while senior Dalton Stepp allowed one run on one hit and fanned two in 2/3 of an inning.

Hoskins had three singles and three RBIs to lead the BCHS offense. Daniel Thomas, a sophomore, added two singles. Cooper Brock, Jackson Walters and Burnett each singled once.

The Bobcats were perfect with 13 stolen bases.

Bell County traveled to Lynn Camp on Thursday and thrashed the Wildcats 17-2 in four innings.

The Bobcats out-slugged Williamsburg 18-11 on Friday.

No other information was available at press time.

Bell County was scheduled to host the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

Bell travels to Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) on Thursday, visits Leslie County on Friday and will host McCreary Central in the Kentucky 2A – Section 7 Tournament on Saturday.

Lions fall to Williamsburg in opener

Pineville, coached by Aaron Lawson, opened the baseball season on Thursday and took a 16-0 loss at Williamsburg.

No statistics were available from either team.

The 0-1 Mountain Lions will traveled to McCreary Central on Tuesday.

Pineville plays host to the Raiders of McCreary Central on Friday.

