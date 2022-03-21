Lady Cats fall to Lynn Camp, rout Jenkins

Published 5:25 am Monday, March 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

BY PAUL LUNSFORD
Bell County opened the softball season last week under the direction of David Teague.

Teague and the Lady Cats traveled to Lynn Camp on March 14 and fell to the Lady Cats 12-1.

Lynn Camp is 3-1 after one week of play.

Bell County visited Jenkins on Thursday and rolled to an 11-3 win over the Lady Cavaliers.

All 11 runs for the Lady Cats were earned.

Junior Brianna Turner suffered the loss for the 0-2 Lady Cavaliers.

The 1-1 Lady Cats was scheduled to host Knox Central (1-2) on Monday and Williamsburg on Tuesday.

Bell High plays host to McCreary Central on Thursday, then travels to Clay County on Friday before hosting Thomas Walker (Va.) on Monday.

