Bell County in the yellow on Covid numbers

Earlier this year, Bell County experienced a Covid surge and has been in the red since Dec. 2021. Bell County Health Department Nurse Supervisor Trissa Wilder reports that Bell County is now in the yellow.

Being in the yellow means Bell County is now at medium risk and is no longer a high risk for covid.

“We had zero cases yesterday and we dropped down into the yellow,” Wilder said. She reports that as of Tue. March 15, there are 12 active cases with one newly reported case. Four individuals are currently in the hospital.

With covid cases decreasing, the CDC still recommends vaccinations. Wilder reported that a little over 51 percent of Bell Countians are vaccinated. The CDC asks that those in the yellow category still consider wearing a mask and staying up to date on vaccinations. The Bell County Health Department still has a mask policy regardless of the decreased amount of cases.

To help Bell County stay out of the red and work our way to the green, Wilder says residents should, “Stay up to date on your vaccinations, get vaccinated, stay home when sick and monitor for symptoms if you’ve been exposed.”