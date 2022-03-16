Kelly Kristine Crisp Brock, 54, of Ingram, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at UK Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington. She was born on March 14, 1968 a daughter of Sandra Kaye Habern Crisp and the late Eddie Dean Crisp. Kelly had worked at Pineville Independent School as a bus driver and custodian.

Survivors include her children, Holly Douglas and Nick Evans, Hannah Douglas and Dominic Carton and Andrew Douglas; grandchildren, Mya Roundtree, Jayden Carton, Jaden Roundtree, Gabby Carton and Jaydon Caton; mother, Sandra Crisp; sister, Althea D. Hunter and husband, Brian; brother, Scott R. Crisp and wife, Jessica; nieces, Alyssa Gonzales and her children, Gabe Gonzales and A.J. Morales, and Kathy Rollins and fiancé, Tanner Wolfe and their son, Shiloh Wolfe and a host of family and friends.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the Barbourville ARH Surgical Department.

Services will be on Friday at 11:00 AM at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Brooks and Rev. Keith Bays. Music will be by Carol Buell Hunter and Adam Hunter. Burial will be at the Crisp Cemetery at Ingram.

Special appreciation to Barbourville Surgery Department for their care and compassion.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8;00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the family of Kelly Brock. Light a candle and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.