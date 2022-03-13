Cats can’t survive ‘off day’ in loss to Volunteers in SEC semifinals

TAMPA, Fla. (KT) — The postseason opener was hard. The second one proved to be more difficult for Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Wildcats (26-7) bowed out of the tourney with a 69-62 loss to No. 9 Tennessee. The Volunteers (25-7) advance to Sunday’s final and will take on surging Texas A&M. The Aggies, who have won three in a row in the tourney, rolled to an 82-64 win over fourth-seeded Arkansas in the first game of a semifinal doubleheader Saturday.

Kentucky soundly defeated Tennessee 107-79 in Lexington on Jan. 15, but the Volunteers have now won two in a row over the Wildcats. Kentucky defeated Kentucky 76-63 a month later ion Feb. 15 n Knoxville and knocked Kentucky out of the tourney in a quest for their first conference tournament championship since 1979.

“We had our chances,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well today. Some of that was us. Some of that was Tennessee, but we had our chances, and it shows what they (are) – they didn’t let go of the rope. It shows what their coach is about, shows what their team is about.”

Similar to its showing in Knoxville, field goals, especially from long range, were hard to come by for the Wildcats. Kentucky made just two 3-point field goals in 20 attempts. The team’s top two perimeter threats, Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz, were a combined 0-for-8 from behind the arc. Keion Brooks and TyTy Washington made the lone two 3-pointers for Kentucky.