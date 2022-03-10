Bell wrestlers recognized for outstanding seasons
Published 11:35 am Thursday, March 10, 2022
Four Bell County High School wrestlers have been recognized for the outstanding seasons they posted on the mat for the Bobcats.
Helton ends season as state medalist
Bell County freshman Madyson Helton started us off on the right foot this season when she had a third round pin in her first match ever. She didn’t medal that first day but she would go on to win two tournament titles at Barbourville as well as at Knott Central. Helton was one of our two captains and was an excellent leader. She ended her season by being a state medalist after placing fourth at girls state tournament. She easily could have been in the state finals. She had a lead in that match and a huge lead in her 3/4 place match. “She’s going to accomplish a lot in this sport,” said Bell County coach Ovie Canady. “She is one of many girls on our team who are future state champs.” Helton had a record of 29-14. She had 16 pins, 21 takedowns, five reversals, an escape and led our girls in near falls with nine and points off those with 25. “Madyson will only grow in strength and ability in her sophomore season. It’s hard to believe she’s only a freshman,” added Canady.
Woodring ranks third in state
Bell County sophomore Milka Woodring finished a stellar season for the Lady Cats. She ends the season with a state ranking of third and placed third at the girls state tournament with an impressive run. Woodring was 27-1 on the season with her only loss being avenged in the state tournament. Milka had the first tournament championship in school history by winning at Tates Creek in the season opener. She had two tournament championships this season with 17 pins, two decisions, 18 takedowns, three reversals, two escapes and 12 points on four nearfalls. “We are so proud of her. She has made vast improvement and will only get better,” said Bell County coach Ovie Canady. “Looking forward to her next two seasons.”
Raby nets 46 wins for Bobcats
Bell County junior Ethan Raby led the Bobcats in wins with 46. He also had the fastest pin which was in 10 seconds. Raby claimed wins in tournament championships at the Barbourville invitational and at the Nick Cory Memorial Tournament. He also had an impressive run at region where he made the finals becoming a state qualifier. Raby was first-team all region. He wrestled well at the state tournament getting a state level victory. “Ethan learned fast and did a great job of picking up the sport and learning to compete at a high level really quickly,” sai Bell High wrestling coach Ovie Canady. He had 35 pins, 45 takedowns, 3 reversals and eight escapes. “We are all very proud of all he did and accomplished,” added Canady. (Photo submitted.)
Howard has super sophomore season
Matthew Howard, a sophomore at Bell County, ended the season with a record of 28-14. Matthew had some of the most exciting matches we had all season going the distance in several of them. He has a tournament championship to his credit, placing first at Barbourville High School. Howard most impressive placement was a runner-up at Spencer County. He had 13 pins, three decisions, 36 takedowns, four reversals, 11 escapes and 10 nearfalls for 30 points on the season. “Matthew ended his season with a good run at the regional tournament coming up just short of qualifying for the state tournament,” said Bell County coach Ovie Canady. “Looking for big things from him next season.”