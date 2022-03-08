Toddler Time returns to public library

The Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library will begin offering Toddler Time each Wednesday this spring.

Megan Jeffrey with the Middlesboro-Bell County Library will be the instructor for Toddler Time this spring. The public library was unable to host events the past two years due to Covid-19 and construction work on the library.

Toddler Time is for ages 6 months to pre-k. Each Wednesday, Toddler Time will have two sessions: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each session will contain the same activities, and themes will change weekly.

Jeffrey says they will be reading stories, arts and crafts, singing and dancing along with a hands-on activity. There is no registration required and masks are optional. Toddler Time will be leading into their Summer Reading program where Toddler Time will also continue.

With this event being the first in two years, Jeffrey says she has missed it.

“We really haven’t had Toddler Time since March of 2020 so that was two years ago. A lot of those kids are now in school so it’s going to be a lot of new faces. Just to see them grow is really rewarding,” Jeffrey said.

The library chose to have two sessions so they can accommodate more kids.

“Certain kids have nap times that are in the morning or the afternoon or parents have something they have to do so having two sessions should open it up and make it a little easier for everyone,” Jeffrey said.

She said they will be having special days during the event. Around Easter, they plan to have a special day so kids can have an Easter egg hunt around the library.

“In May, I usually try to do a teddy bear tea party so they can bring a stuffed animal in and we can have a little picnic on the ground,” she added.

The library has started planning events for ages 6 months to 18 years with the recent news that programs can begin again.

“It gets them introduced to the library and the concept of the library. Knowing that a library is a nice safe place they can come to and hopefully encourages reading,” Jeffrey said.

Toddler Time will start March 9 and run through May.