Thomas finishes ranked in state

Daniel Thomas of Bell County closed the season with a record of 33-13. Thomas ended the season ranked 28th in the state. He tied for the team lead with four tournament championships. His most impressive one was a tough tournament at Spencer County. He ended the season at the state tournament after placing 4th at region. He had 22 pins and four wins by decision. Thomas had 60 takedowns. He led the team with nine reversals and 21 escapes. The sophomore also had 19 near falls and 49 points off those. “He wrestled twice this year as sick as I’ve ever seen someone be and still compete,” said Bell County coach Ovie Canady. “He wrestles with his heart and great energy.”