Historical society seeks help

On Mon., March 7, the Bell County Historical Society and Museum partnered with Black in Appalachia to discuss ways they can preserve the diverse history of Bell County. Black in Appalachia previously partnered with Middlesboro schools to digitize enrollment cards from the Lincoln school.

Museum Director Jes’Anne Givens says they have information about the Lincoln school but not much from Roland Hayes in Pineville. The community can help and get involved with preserving this history by volunteering, attending events hosted by the historical society and museum,

and spreading the word about what’s needed. Givens would like those in the community to give oral histories about their experiences and memories of being in Middlesboro. Many in attendance want to place a plaque in the location of the Roland Hayes School in Pineville.

Items such as visitation cards or church fans could have pictures of old buildings that can preserve the history of Bell County. Items can be donated, loaned, or scanned depending on the type of item.

Those that wish to donate can contact the Bell County Historical Museum at (606) 242-0005.