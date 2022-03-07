Bobcats defeat Corbin in 13th Region opener

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Bell County Bobcats used an 8-0 run at the end of the third quarter on Thursday to down Corbin 57-45 in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament at the Corbin Arena.

There were 15 lead changes during the game’s first 23 minutes.

The game was even at 9 at the end of the first quarter. Bell led 19-18 at halftime.

The Redhounds took a lead early in the third quarter, but the Bobcats used a stall offense when needed to and it worked.

“Our main focus was to just stay in the game,” said Bell County coach Brad Sizemore. “Our kids haven’t been down here and we didn’t want to go into halftime with Corbin having a big lead.

“We didn’t play great early. I think it was nerves. We just wanted to get adjusted to this arena.”

A jumper by Dawson Woolum combined with two baskets by Cameron Burnett extended Bell County’s advantage to 34-26 entering the fourth quarter.

Corbin pulled within 36-34 at the 5:42 mark, but the Bobcats used a 21-11 spurt to escape with the win and advanced to the semifinals against North Laurel (26-5).

Woolum powered Bell County (25-5) with 18 points. Burnett scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

“We did a super job on Woolum in the first half and pretty good in the third quarter, but we had to change some things up when we got down and it seemed we couldn’t play at the pace we had been playing and he was able to do what he does,” said Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski. “Hats off to him. He kind of took over in the fourth quarter.

Hayden Llewelyn led Corbin (22-9) with 13 points. Brody Wells tossed in 10 points and added seven rebounds.

“We have a nucleus of kids back, but we have to learn from this,” said Pietrowski. “I like our talent level and I like our work ethic. We have to get better in some areas. I thought we panicked a few times and lost our composure. We’re not very good when we don’t pass the ball. It’s hard with a loss with young kids, but we have to grow from this and be a better team because of it next season.”

Bell County hit 19-of-37 from the field for 51 percent, including 7-of-14 from 3-point range.

“We wanted to be very patient and not take early shots in the possession,” added Sizemore.

Cole Hoskins came off the bench and nailed a trio of 3-pointers and the Redhounds shot 37 percent on 19-of-52 from the field. Corbin managed just one of 13 3-pointers.

Corbin held a 30-21 rebounding advantage.

The Redhounds lose two seniors — Jonathan Jackson and Trace Young. Llewelyn and Wells are juniors and the team has six sophomores.

CHS 9 9 8 19— 45

BCHS 9 10 15 23— 57

Corbin (45) — Hayden Llewelyn 13, Brody Wells 10, Carter Stewart 9, Trey Worley 7, Zander Curry 4, Eli Pietrowski 2.

Bell County (57) — Dawson Woolum 18, Cameron Burnett 14, Dalton Stepp 8, Cole Hoskins 9, Hayden Callebs 5, Carter McCune 3.