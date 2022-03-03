Patricia Lucille Dean, born June 15, 1934, was the daughter of Jake and Pansy Dean of Middlesboro KY. She married Kenneth Vaughn Dickson and began her first career as a wife and mother of four girls. Her second career was legal secretary and court reporter in Bell County. Her third career required a move to Cincinnati OH, where she became office manager, then executive secretary of Berenfield Containers.

Upon retirement she fulfilled a lifelong dream and moved to Maynardville, and, with her husband, Ralph, (Junior) Taylor lived in view of Norris Lake at Hickory Star. Upon the death of her husband, she moved to Harrogate, TN where she enjoyed being among lifelong friends. She was a cracker jack bridge player and a great conversationalist who truly enjoyed her friendship with her bridge ladies.

She is survived by four daughters: Katherine Dickson Greene, Linda Dickson Nordstrom, Cara Dickson Evans (Darrell) and Elizabeth Dickson Reister; five grandchildren, Caraline Riggs Thomas (Dennis), Charles Caleb Riggs, Lea Stewart Reister, Juli Elizabeth Greene (deceased), and John Kenneth Greene. Also mourning her death is her brother John William (Bill) Dean (Joyce) and six great-grandchildren including special great-granddaughter, Gabreilla Harris. Other survivors include a host of cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to your favorite charity. A private family memorial will be held later.