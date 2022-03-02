Robert Edward Nunn, 80 of Middlesboro, went home to the Lord on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Middlesboro Health and Rehabilitation Facility in Middlesboro. He was born in Pineville on April 12, 1941, a son of the late James and Fannie Brock Nunn. Bob was a member of Binghamtown Baptist Church and sang in the choir for many years. He had been a coal mine heavy equipment operator for Cypress Minerals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Carl Nunn, Earl Nunn, Elmer Nunn, Rick Nunn, Jeanette Bush and Virgie Green.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Joyce Ann Hail Nunn; son, Robert Edward Nunn, Jr.; stepdaughters, Robin Grace and Elizabeth Redmond; grandchildren, Cody Brett Nunn, Nicole Grace, Leanna Redmond, and Tyler Redmond; great-grandson, John Rylen Payne; brother, James Nunn; special nieces, Paula Messer and Patsy Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

The family would like to thank the Middlesboro Nursing Home Staff for their care and compassion, and the Middlesboro Fire Department and the Middlesboro Police Department for their assistance and consideration.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. William Boyd Bingham, III and Mr. Rick Nelson presiding. Music will be by Tomassa Risner, Binghamtown Church Choir and Ron and Donna McKonkey. Private interment services will be held.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Nunn Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.