10-year-old boy to box in Tennessee this weekend

Published 11:27 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Elizabeth Manning

Brandon Taylor shows off his medal at a Feb. 26 competition in Knoxville, Tennessee. He will be boxing this weekend in Madisonville, and then competing again March 5. - Photo submitted

Ten-year-old Brandon Taylor will be competing in a boxing match in Madisonville, Tennessee, this Saturday.

Taylor has been training with Owen Beck at Fist of Fire Boxing in Harrogate. Beck says he has been training Taylor for about 8 months.

“I expect to see him in the Silver Gloves this year and then on to the junior Olympics sometime next year,” Beck said.

The Silver Gloves is an amateur boxing competition for 10 to 15-year-old boxers.

Fist of Fire is a non-profit boxing gym. Beck said he is currently training about 18 boxers. His students participate in car washes and bake sales to help raise money for travel costs when headed to matches.

