Lady Cats win third straight 52nd District title

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

LOG MOUNTAIN — Bell County pushed its district win streak to 23 games and captured its third consecutive 52nd District Championship with a 53-38 win over Harlan County on Thursday



The Lady Cats, now 24-7 on the season, was led by junior guard Mataya Ausmus scoring 11 points. Nadine Johnson, a sophomore guard, and Neveah Kerns, a senior center, each added 10.

The Lady Bears shot 31 percent (13 of 42) from the field and were 11 of 21 from the free-throw line while committing 24 turnovers.

“I thought the game plan was effective, but we missed a lot of easy shots and it always seems that costs you on the other end. Missed layups and free throws add up,”

Harlan County coach Anthony Nolan said. “We also got out of sync at times against the press. When we did what we practiced, we handled it well and got high-percentage shots. When we got away from what we talked about, they got in the passing lanes and they do a great job of that.”

Sophomore guard Ella Karst scored 10 points and Taylor Lunsford added nine for the 20-11 Lady Bears.

Bell County also struggled to hit shots, hitting 18 of 62 from the field for 29 percent.

“It wasn’t an offensive showcase tonight on either side, but sometimes you have to find ways to grind games out,” Bell County coach David Teague said. “Give Harlan County credit because they made us earn it. I’m proud of my girls. They stepped up and played.”

The Lady Cats held a 37-35 rebounding edge. Kerns led Bell with 18 rebounds. Lunsford led HCHS with eight boards.

“Nevaeh got so many offensive rebounds for us it was unreal,” Teague said. “If she wasn’t able to keep so many rebounds alive, I don’t know if we would win this game. She was so big in there and did a great job.”



“We were allowing them to get us too far under the basket on both offense and defense and it was kicking too far over our heads,” Nolan said. “A lot of that is basketball mentality, getting that separation That’s putting time in the gym and refining your skills, just like with free throws. It’s skill development, and that’s where the kids have to put in time on their own. The game plan was effective, but we have to be able to do the little things to get over the hump. Teams like Bell County will expose you when you have breakdowns like that.”



The loss by HC snaps a 10-game winning streak.



“We would miss a layup or free throw during those runs and they would feed off that,” Nolan said. “That puts a lot of pressure on your defense.”



Nolan said a lack of fundamentals taught at the youth levels is catching up with the high school program.



“Those are things we aren’t learning at a young age that you have to teach at the high school level. It slows the learning curve,” Nolan said. “Our county has to buy in to the fact that you have to develop that at a young age. We are feeling the effects at the high school level against state competition. That intra-county mentality hampers us.