Don Kelly Flowers Sr., 85

Don Kelly Flowers Sr., age 85 of Springfield, KY, died February 16, 2022 at Grandview Nursing & Rehab Center in Campbellsville, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Regina Lewis Flowers, his wife, Helen Dowdle Flowers, son son, Kevin Patrick Flowers and a brother, David Gary Flowers.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was KY State Police Trooper at the Harlan, KY post for 13 years, had been a member of Middlesboro, KY VFW and American Legion Post, had worked for VISTA, was a self employed insurance agent at Flowers Insurance Agency in Middlesboro, worked in property management for FEMA for 20 years and was an ordained catholic deacon in the Archdiocese of Lexington and Louisville, KY.

He is survived by 5 sons, Don Kelly (Dana) Flowers Jr. of Springfield, KY, Michael David (Mehelle) Flowers of Ft. Defiance, Arizona, Chris (Nancy) Flowers of Pendleton, KY, Steven Todd Flowers and Brian Scott (Tracy) Flowers all of Middlesboro, 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral mass was conducted February 19, 2022 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Springfield, KY where he was a member. Burial was in St. Domini-Holy Rosary Cemetery with military honors conducted by Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Contributions are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield, KY was entrusted with arrangements.