Mountain Lions defeat JFW 67-44

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville avenged a loss to J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) in late January, but claiming a 67-44 win at home on Monday.

Freshman guard Sawyer Thompson poured in 24 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field for the Lions.

Pineville hit 28 of 59 from the field for 48 percent and had 29 rebounds.

Evan Biliter, a junior forward, added 16 points for the Lions. Senior guard Dylan Honeycutt tossed in 13.

Pineville also got eight points and seven rebounds from Eli Thompson. Honeycutt and Biliter grabbed six rebounds apiece. Sam Caldwell scored four and Kaiden Robbins added two.

“We’ve got a bunch of young kids that aren’t used to contact and that sort of thing. Tonight, we had four guys with four or more rebounds, a couple with six and one with seven so that show we had multiple guys going after the glass,” said Pineville coach Brad Levy.

Sawyer Thompson also hit three 3-pointers. Biliter added two and Honeycutt had one.

Sawyer Thompson, in 29 games this season has scored 633 points and averages 21.8 points per game.

Mahan’s 24 lifts Whitley over PHS

The Whitley County Colonels closed the regular season with a home win over Pineville 64-59.

Junior guard Brayden Mahan fired in 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Ashton Reynolds, a junior guard, poured in 18 points while senior forward Trevor Downs scored 11 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Colonels were23 of 58 from the field for 40 percent and were 16 of 26 from the free-throw line.

Whitley County outrebounded the Mountain Lions 42-30.

Pineville was led in scoring by freshman guard Sawyer Thompson with a game-high 35 points. He connected on 10 of 14 free throws.

The Lions were 17 of 25 from the free-throw line and shot 37 percent from the field on 19 of 51 shooting.

Evan Biliter scored 10 points for Pineville. Eli Thompson followed with eight while Dylan Honeycutt and Ashton Moser each added three.

Eli Thompson and Moser each grabbed seven boards apiece.

Whitley County plays Corbin (21-7) in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament at Corbin.

Casey downs Lions in season finale

Casey County claimed a 77-65 win over Pineville in the State Farm Insurance Classic on Saturday at Wayne County.

No scoring information was available for Casey County.

Sawyer Thompson led the Mountain Lions with 22 points. Evan Biliter poured in 18 points.

Eli Thompson scored nine and Dylan Honeycutt added six. Ashton Moser tossed in five and Kaiden Robbins had three, Sam Caldwell finished with two.

Pineville shot 38 percent from the field on 21 of 56. The Lions hit eight of 22 3-pointers and were 15 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Casey County fell to 11-18 on the season.

Pineville (13-17) plays 51st District Tournament host Knox Central (22-7) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Lynn Camp (20-10) takes on Barbourville (17-7) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The championship is slated for Friday at 7:30 p.m.