Edward “Ed’ Albert Wakin, 73

Edward “Ed’ Albert Wakin, age 73, of Dallas, TX and originally Middlesboro, KY passed away on November 25, 2021 after 30 years of battling heart failure. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He attended the University of Louisville majoring in Psychology and then moved to Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio where he studied business.

Ed was a successful businessman dealing in Dallas real estate in addition to owning Interiorscapes Design Group, based in Dallas but providing services to corporate clients in seven states. Ed was a passionate athlete for 33 years which included running, triathalons, boxing and later rowing. He medaled in several of these sports and considered this part of his legacy.

Ed leaves behind the love of his life, his sweet dog Bree. He has two living sisters: Regina Wakin Bernhardt of Jacksonville, Florida and Patricia Wakin Burnside of Harrogate, Tennessee and six nieces and nephews: Sharon Burnside (Jeff Kochanowski), Westley Bernhardt (Holly), Monica Bernhardt, Melvin Burnside (Mari), Bradley Bernhardt (Melissa) and John Burnside (Alicia). He also leaves 14 great nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Boston & Rose Wakin of Naples, Florida.

Another large part of his legacy is his philanthropic heart. He is leaving most of his estate to the well-being and care of animals including large gifts to the ASPCA, SPCA of Texas, Humane Society of the United States, Jane Goodall Institute, PETA , Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, International Wildlife Coalition Trust, The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, Save the Rhino International, Orangutan Foundation International, and many others.

His family would like to thank Dr. Melissa Carry and Dr. Roger Kheton for taking excellent care of Ed as well as the staff at Baylor Heart Hospital. We would also like to thank Dr. Karen Fling at East Lake Vet Clinic for her care of Bree.

A private memorial service is planned at a later date.

