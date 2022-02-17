Middlesboro cheer squad places 9th in nation; Competition to air on ESPN networks

Middlesboro High School is proud to announce that their cheerleading team placed 9th at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions, the National High School Cheerleading Championship, produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA). UCA is a division of Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps, and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit, and achievement recognition.

The National High School Cheerleading Championship, held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World Resort on Feb. 11-13, 2022, is the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country. All teams invited to compete at the championship qualified at a regional competition in 2021. Teams were credentialed in cheer safety and leadership training, endorsed by the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS), as well as in the areas of crowd leading, spirit-raising, ambassadorship, athleticism, and entertainment. Squad members will travel as a team to Orlando, FL to compete in the division that they received a bid at their regional competition.

Coaches Carlena Carter and Jennifer Green are very proud of their team’s placement and efforts all weekend long. Coach Carter stated that “this was our school’s third time attending the NHSCC. The first two years we advanced to the semi-finals and this year our goal was to advance to finals. We knew we had the routine and team to make it happen. This team can always say they were the first team in school history to advance to finals.” The team would also like to say thank you to the Middlesboro Board of Education, Middlesboro High School Administration, Athletic Director Jesse Allen, Athletic Trainer Byron Asher of Elevation Physical and Occupational Therapy. As well as parents, family, friends, community, and businesses for your support. Without you, none of this would be possible.

The National High School Cheerleading Championship was the first of its kind in 1980, created to reward cheerleaders for their work on the sidelines and to create a venue in which they could be recognized for their talents and abilities. This championship has been featured on ESPN since 1983 and Varsity Spirit is one of ESPN’s longest-running collaborators. Varsity Spirit partnered with the Walt Disney World Resort in 1995 and has been creating unforgettable National Championship experiences ever since. The championship will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the Spring of 2022. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.