Mountain Lions down Middlesboro

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Freshman Ashton Moser and Sawyer Thompson each scored 16 points as Pineville defeated visiting Middlesboro 54-37 in recent action.

The Mountain Lions also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from junior forward Evan Biliter.

Pineville hit 18 of 37 from the field for 49 percent. The Lions nailed seven 3-pointers and pulled down 31 rebounds.

Pineville only had seven turnovers.

Middlesboro was led in scoring by Jay Tyler West with 12 points. Trey King scored six and Brayden Barnard added five.

The Yellow Jackets shot 28 percent from the field (16 of 57). Middlesboro had 32 rebounds with West grabbing 12.

Pineville (12-15) played host to J. Frank White Academy on Monday and traveled to Whitley County on Tuesday.

Middlesboro (8-19) travels to Williamsburg on Thursday and plays host to Red Bird on Friday in the second game of the girls/boys doubleheader.

Pineville (54) — Sawyer Thompson 16, Ashton Moser 16, Evan Biliter 14, Sam Caldwell 6, Dylan Honeycutt 2

Middlesboro (37) — Jay Tyler West 12, Trey King 6, Brayden Barnard 5, Ashton Osborne 3, Jerimah Beck 3, Jayden Schertz 2, Peyton Turner 2, Caleb Bogonko 2, Trey King 2

Lynn Camp claims win over Lions

For the ninth straight game, Lynn Camp has figured out how to beat Pineville on the court.

The Wildcats rolled to a 69-46 district victory over the Mountain Lions last Wednesday.

Pineville last defeated Lynn Camp on Jan. 10, 2017.

Senior center Gavin Allen powered the Wildcats with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Micah Engle, a senior guard, scored 18. Junior forward Duane Sparks fired in 17 points and grabbed eight boards while Maison Prater, a senior guard, added 12 points..

Freshman guard Sawyer Thompson led all scorers with 30 points, including 9 of 14 from the field and nine of 10 free throws. Sam Caldwell, a sophomore center, finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Lions.

The Wildcats shot 59 percent from the field (29 of 49). Pineville hit 17 of 43 from the field for 40 percent.

Lynn Camp held a 31-20 rebounding advantage.

Lynn Camp (18-8) will play four games this week to close the regular season, starting Monday at home against Clay County.

The Wildcats will travel to Middlesboro on Tuesday, host Corbin on Wednesday, and visit Bell County on Friday.

Lynn Camp (69) — Micah Engle 18, Maison Prater 12, Duane Sparks 17, Gavin Allen 20, Ashton Walters 2.

Pineville (46) — Sawyer Thompson 30, Eli Thompson 0, Ashton Moser 3, Evan Biliter 4, Sam Caldwell 9

Steely’s 34 lift Jackets past Pineville

Senior guard Evan Steely fired in 34 points Thursday as visiting Williamsburg downed the Mountain Lions 83-67.

Evan Ellis, a seventh-grade guard, scored 14 for the Jackets. Martin Shannon tallied 13 points and Connor Lay added 10. Cooper Prewitt scored six while Bryson Potter had four.

The Yellow Jackets shot 44 percent on 28 of 64 from the field. Williamsburg nailed nine 3-pointers and had 37 rebounds.

Steely had 14 rebounds for the Jackets while Shannon grabbed 10.

No scoring information was available for Pineville.

Williamsburg (15-12) returned to action Tuesday at Harlan County. The Jackets edged the Black Bears 74-72 in December.

The Yellow Jackets will host Middlesboro on Thursday and Barbourville on Friday to close the regular season.