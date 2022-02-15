Edith Scott Harber, 101, of Harrogate, Tennessee was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, February 13, 2022. She entered her peaceful, eternal rest at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 29, 1921, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, she was the oldest daughter of the late Charles and Kate Seale Scott. She attended Lincoln Memorial University and was a member of Harrogate First United Methodist Church serving with her musical talents and gifts as a pianist and a choir member. A principal and educator, she loved to teach, and she loved her students. “Gran” as she was affectionally called by her grandchildren, was full of Christian love, kindness, grace, selflessness and was always a lady. She was a devoted Mother and cherished Grandmother committed to her family and her unconditional love will forever be missed.

Mrs. Harber is preceded in death by her beloved husband, E. Tye Harber, Sr., brother, Dr. Charles S. Scott, and sister, Lenora Scott Jones.

She is survived by her dear children, Edward Tyrus Harber, Jr. and wife, Kathy of Pennington Gap, Virginia, and Katie Frances Chumley and husband, Dennis of Harrogate, Tennessee; grandchildren, K.J. Harber Smith and husband, Mike, Lauren Harber Welsh and husband, John, Griffen Chumley and wife, Gina, and Graham Chumley and wife, Paige; great-grandchildren, Brandon Tyrus Burke, J.P. Welsh III, Davis Scott Welsh, Mary Kathryn Smith, Gabby Chumley, Grayson Chumley, Syler Chumley, Hayes Chumley and Hylan Chumley; sister, Betty Scott Riggsbee of Burlington, North Carolina; brother, Fred M. Scott of San Antonio, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 15, at 3:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Dr. Gary J. Burchett officiating. Music will be by Mr. Bruce Messer. Burial will follow in the Harrogate Cemetery. Tyrus Harber, Jr., Dennis Chumley, John Welsh II, Mike Smith, Brandon Burke, J.P. Welsh, Davis Scott Welsh, will all be serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dick Nevils, Roy Yonts, David Rogers, J.B. Smith, Gary Burchett, Henry Mullins, and James Krueger.

The family will receive friends after 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 15 at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, Tennessee, which is honored to be serving the Harber family.