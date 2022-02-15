Bobcats whip Clay County on the road

By PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Three Bell County starters scored 20-plus points on Thursday as the visiting Bobcats rolled to an 82-60 win over Clay County.

Senior forward Cameron Burnett poured in 29 points, junior guard Dawson Woolum fired in 25 and senior guard Dalton Stepp scored 20 for the winning Bobcats.

It was Bell County’s third straight win over the Tigers in the past three years.

The Bobcats shot 53 percent (28 of 53) from the field and were 18 of 22 from the free-throw line. Bell held at 27-24 edge on the boards.

Sophomore forward Hayden Harris led the Tigers with 20 points. Freshman guard Landon Dezarn followed with 17 points.

Clay County hit 21 of 49 from the field for 43 percent and were 16 of 22 from the charity stripe.

Stepp scored seven points as the Bobcats led 16-16-15 after one quarter. Harris had eight for the Tigers.

Woolum had seven points in the second period as Bell used a 20-8 outburst and went into the locker room ahead 36-23.

Stepp poured in seven third-quarter points as the Bobcats led 54-39 entering the final period.

The fourth quarter turned into an offensive show by both teams. Bell County outscored the Tigers 28-21 in the period.

Burnett scored 16 of his game-high 29 in the quarter. Woolum poured in nine points in the period.

Dezarn led Clay with 11 points in the final quarter.

Bell County (20-5) traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday. The Bobcats will host Lynn Camp on Friday and visits Oneida Baptist on Saturday afternoon.

Clay County (6-19) closed the regular season on Monday at Lynn Camp.

The Tigers posted a 51-46 win over Bell in the junior varsity game.

Grayson Hooker powered Clay County with 21 points. Conner Gilbert scored 12 and Luke Nicholson added 10.

Blake Burnett and Cameron Hall each scored 13 to lead the Bobcats.Noah Brock finished with eight points. Daniel Ekene and Austin Goodin each had three

points. Cooper Miracle, Jackson Walters and Ethan Buell scored two apiece.

Bell County (82) — Dawson Woolum 25, Dalton Stepp 20, Cameron Burnett 29, Cole Hoskins 5, Chance Belcher 3, Carter McCune 0.

Clay County (60) — Landon Dezarn 17, Grayson Hooker 4, Hayden Harris 20, Brady Wolfe 4, Elijah Bundy 4, Tate Rice 0, Landon Smith 2, Hayden Crockett 3, Conner Gilbert 0.

Burnett leads Bell in win over OBI

Cameron Burnett scored 28 points and pulled down nine rebounds on Tuesday as the homestanding Bobcats defeated Oneida Baptist 73-53.

Dawson Woolum tossed in 17 points and Dalton Stepp added 11 for Bell County.

Bell connected on 25 of 58 from the field for 43 percent. The Mountaineers were 18 of 39 from the field for 46 percent.

The Bobcats held a 32-24 rebounding advantage.

Canaan Tyree led OBI with 17 points. Isaiah Marcum scored 12 and Jerrod Roark collected 11 points.

Senior center Kazim Faisal, who is among the state’s leading rebounder, was held to five points, but did grabbed 12 boards.

Oneida Baptist (13-11) hosted Barbourville on Monday and traveled to Cordia on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers will play host to Jackson City on Thursday, visit Leslie County on Friday and welcome Bell on Saturday afternoon.

Oneida Baptist (53) — Isaiah Marcum 12, Jerrod Roark 11, Canaan Tyree 17, Andrew Smith 4, Kazim Faisal 5, David Adeyeri 4.

Bell County (73) — Dalton Stepp 11, Dawson Woolum 17, Cameron Burnett 28, Cole Hoskins 6, Hayden Callebs 3, Chance Belcher 3, Carter McCune 2, Noah Brock 3.

Rockcastle defeats Bobcats in OT

Rockcastle County hit 12 free throws in overtime as the Rockets downed visiting Bell County 69-66 in overtime on Saturday.

The game was tied at 50-50 at the end of regulation. The Rockets outscored Bell 19-16 in the extra period.

Rockcastle’s 19 points in four minutes of overtime were the most points the team scored in each of the four quarters.

The Rockets placed four players in double figures, led by senior forward Matthew Chasteen’s 21. Daniel Mullins, a senior forward scored 18 and Reese Coguer, a senior guard added 17. Jonathan Hopkins, also a senior, chipped in with 10.

Rockcastle County shot 43 percent (25 of 59) from the field compared to the Bobcats’ 40 percent (22 of 55).

The Rockets outrebounded Bell High 36-27. Chasteen grabbed a game-high 15 boards.

Dawson Woolum led the Bobcats in scoring with 27 points. Cameron Burnett scored 18 and had seven rebounds. Dalton Stepp added 16 points. Cole Hoskins also grabbed seven rebounds.

Rockcastle County took a 12-10 edge after eight minutes, but Bell County led 28-27 at halftime.

The Rockets took a 42-36 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Woolum knocked down eight points in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats outscored the Rock 14-8 to force overtime.

Rockcastle County (17-10) plays host to Wayne County on Tuesday and Russell County on Friday.

Bell County (66) — Dalton Stepp 16, Dawson Woolum 27, Cameron Burnett 18, Cole Hoskins 3, Carter McCune 2.

Rockcastle County (69) — Jonathan Hopkins 10, Daniel Mullins 18, Matthew Chasteen 21, Reese Coguer 17, Jake Sanders 3