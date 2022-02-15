Bell girls extend win streak to six

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Although Bell County has been winning most of the season, the Lady Cats find themselves riding a six-game winning streak heading into the final week of the regular season.

Bell High claimed it latest win, a 60-31 victory over Rockcastle County on Saturday.

“It got us to 20 wins mark, with a week left in the season,” said Bell County coach David Teague. “We’ll keep trying to work hard and hopefully keep playing well down the stretch.”

Teague was happy to get this win.

“It was a good win for our team, to go on the road, out of region. I was pleased with our defensive effort, I thought we gave them problems with our pressure,” he added.

Sophomore guard Nadine Johnson powered Bell County with 18 points. Sophomore forward Gracie Jo Wilder fired in 17. Mataya Ausmus, a junior guard, scored 11.

The Lady Cats also got eight points from freshman Lauren McGeorge. Senior center Nevaeh Kerns finished with six points.

Sophomore guard Alex Cash led the Lady Rockets with 11 points. Talynne Shearer added seven.

Johnson had eight points as Bell jumped out to a 15-9 advantage after eight minutes of play.

Wilder scored eight points in the second quarter as the Lady Cats led 33-15 at halftime.

Bell County put the game away in the third period, outscoring Rockcastle 25-6. Ausmus nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter.

The Lady Rockets held a 10-2 advantage in the final period.

Rockcastle County shot 36 percent from the field (11 of 31).

Teague had nothing but good to say about Rockcastle County legendary coach Chrysti Noble.

“Coach Noble does a great job and she’s one of the best coaches around. I have lots of respect for her and her program,” said Teague. “But it was a good win for us!”

Bell County (20-7) will play host to Jackson County on Tuesday and Corbin on Thursday.

Rockcastle County (9-15) will close the regular season with three games this week, beginning Monday at home against Garrard County.

The Lady Rockets will travel to South Laurel on Tuesday before hosting Russell County on Friday.

Rockcastle opens the 47th District Tournament against Pulaski County.

Bell County (60) — Nadine Johnson 18, Gracie Jo Wilder 17, Mataya Ausmus 11, Lauren McGeorge 8, Nevaeh Kerns 6.

Rockcastle County (31) — C. Cash 11, T. Shearer 7, B. Mullins 4, H. King 2, T. King 2, M. Spivey 2, M. Richards 2, K. Smith 1

Bell downs Campbell on senior night

The Lady Cats celebrated Senior Night on Thursday and concluded it with a 50-37 victory over Campbell County (Tenn.).

Coach Teague started all five of his seniors: Kerns, Ashtyn Meyers, Kayleigh Cox, Grace Wilder and Kamdyn Hoskins.

Bell County fell behind 8-0 on the hot shooting by the Lady Cougars.

Karlie Whited and Carley Kitts each hit 3-pointers and Lacey Pembleton added a basket.

Teague inserted Johnson, Ausmus and Wilder into the rotation and the three combined for seven points as Bell County trailed 8-7 after one quarter.

The Lady Cats missed nine of 11 shots from the field and were three of eight at the free throw line in the opening period.

Ausmus and Wilder had 3-pointers early in the second quarter. An 11-0 run by Bell, led by Gracie Jo Wilder’s six points, gave the Lady Cats a 24-10 advantage.

Bell County took a 28-13 lead into the break.

Another trey by Ausmus help the Lady Cats in 6-0 spurt. Bell outscored the Lady Cougars 10-3 in a defensive battle in the third quarter.

Bell opened the fourth quarter, leading 38-16. A 3-pointer by Meyers made it a 25-point lead.

Campbell County used a 13-1 run to pull within 42-29 with 3:16 left to play.

Ausmus scored five points and Gracie Jo Wilder had a layup in the final three minutes as Bell escaped with a 13-point win.

Meyers suffered an injury late in the game and did not return.

Ausmus paced the 19-7 Lady Cats with 17 points. Gracie Jo Wilder scored 13 and Johnson added 10.

Cora Browning led Campbell County (17-8) with 14 points.

McGeorge fired in 19 points as Bell County downed the Lady Cougars 40-28 in the junior varsity game.

Hallee Jones scored eight for the Lady Cats. Kaylee Mills added seven points. Mikayla Gambrel scored five while Nevaeh Allen tossed in one point.

Rachael Cowan led Campbell County with 11 points. Leah Kingsley tossed in six.

Bell County (50) — Mataya Ausmus 17, Gracie Jo Wilder 13, Nadine Johnson 10, Lauren McGeorge 5, Ashtyn Meyers 3, Nevaeh Kerns 2

Campbell County, Tenn. (37) — Cora Browning 14, Bella Lester 5, Carley Kitts 5, Karlie Whited 4, Emma Brandenburg 4, Bailey Gillum 3, Lacey Pembleton 2

Ausmus, Johnson carry Bell past Leslie

Nadine Johnson and Mataya Ausmus each scored 16 points as Bell County defeated host Leslie County 69-65 recently.

Gracie Joe Wilder tossed in 14 points and Ashtyn Myers added 11 to also lead the Lady Cats to the win over the 14th Region favorites.

Bell County hit 27 of 51 from the field for 53 percent. The Lady Cats nailed six 3-pointers and hit nine of 10 free throws.

The Lady Eagles shot 39 percent (24 of 61) from the field.

Courtney Hoskins paced Leslie County with 19 points. She also had 10 rebounds. Emma Napier scored 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds.

Leslie County also got 13 points from Bailey Smith. Emily Bowling chipped in with 10 points.

The Lady Eagles held a 40-33 rebounding advantage.

Leslie County (15-11) will close the regular season with three games this week. The Lady Eagles will visit Middlesboro on Monday, Estill County on Tuesday and Belfry on Wednesday.

Leslie opens to 54th District Tournament on Monday against Buckhorn at Hazard High School.

Ava Napier scored three points and Emily Roark added two in overtime as Leslie County edged Bell 36-34 in junior varsity action.

Sarah Osborne led the Lady Eagles with 11 points. Roark scored eight while Napier tallied seven.

Lauren McGeorge led all scorers with 14. Kaylee Mills scored nine. Hallee Jones finished with seven points. Kylee Greer and Kairi Lamb each added two points.

Bell County (69) — Mataya Ausmus 16, Nadine Johnson 16, Gracie Jo Wilder 14, Ashtyn Meyers 11, Nevaeh Kerns 6, Haylee Mills 4, Lauren McGeorge 2

Leslie County (65) — Courtney Hoskins 19, Emma Napier 16, Bailey Smith 13, Emily Bowling 10, Eden Melton 4, Caroline Buckle 3