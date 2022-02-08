Pine Mountain State Park hosting job fair

Pine Mountain State Resort Park will be hosting a job fair on Feb. 10.

The park opened in 1924 making this Kentucky’s first state Park. Each spring, the park hosts the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival, this festival has been an annual event since 1931.

On Feb. 10, the park will be hosting a job fair to get prepared for the upcoming seasons. Park manager Rita Edmondson said, “We’re hiring for every position, we’re getting ready to start for our summer season.”

These positions include housekeeping, front desk, kitchen, dining room, maintenance, golf maintenance, the golf pro shop, and recreation. Edmondson says that the base rate for pay is $10 per hour, but can change based on experience.

“I pay my servers minimum wage plus their tips,” she added.

Edmondson is looking to hire around 15 to 20 people, and potentially more if depending on how busy the park becomes.

“They’re not full-time as in they’re not merit positions and they’re not year-round positions, but they are full-time hours,” she said.

In the future, she is looking to hire for nine full-time positions and says that this is a good way to get your foot in the door for one of those positions.

Kentucky does not require employees to be vaccinated in order to be hired, but it is strongly encouraged. The park is requiring masks right now when social distancing is not possible. Those that choose to attend the job fair will need to wear a mask. Those applying for food service or the pro shop will need to be at least 20 years of age due to the park serving alcohol. Every other position will require employees to be at least18 years old.

“Unless something happens, we’re still scheduled for the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival, our Laurel Cove Music Festival is in June, and all of those things are still on books as of right now,” Edmondson said.

Open interviews will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 inside the Pine Mountain Lodge. If you are unable to make this day, you can still apply by calling the park at (606) 337-3066.