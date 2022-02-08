Pet food event is a success; Nearly 40,000 pounds of food distributed

Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter hosted a free pet food drive last week. Chewy.com, in part with The Humane Society of the United States, donated a truckload to help bring free pet food to those who need it. The event received 39,730 pounds of dog food along with some treats and cat litter. Dinah Presnell, president of Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter said, “Friends of the Shelter could not have done this giveaway without our community and business partners, the people who donated the building, the equipment to help us, and the volunteers who came. We are happy we are in a community where people want to help each other.” Those making the event possible include Bill Johnson and Jay Shoffner, JR Hoe and Son, Middlesboro School, Green’s Construction, Middlesboro Chamber, and volunteers from the Middlesboro School District.