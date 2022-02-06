Scott leads Tigers past Pineville

Contributing writer

Junior guard Travis Scott scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as visiting Barbourville defeated Pineville 52-45 on Thursday.

The game was close for much of the contest.

The Tigers jumped out to an 11-4 advantage after one quarter as Scott scored five points.

Sawyer Thompson scored six points in the second period as Pineville cut the deficit to 22-16 at halftime.

Thompson knocked down four baskets in the third quarter but Barbourville maintained a 32-26 heading into the final period.

The Tigers held a 20-19 edge in the fourth quarter to win their fifth straight game.

Scott powered the Tigers with 23 points. Ty Clark, a sophomore guard, tossed in 12 points. Jordan Collins scored eight. Matthew Warren was held to four points.

Thompson, a freshman point guard, led Pineville with 23 points and five rebounds. Evan Biliter and Ashton Moser each scored seven. Logunn Littles and Eli Thompson added three apiece. Dylan Abner chipped in two points.

The Mountain Lions were 16 of 34 from the field for 47 percent and connected on 10 of 18 free throws.

It was the Tigers’ eighth consecutive win over Pineville. The Lions’ last win over Barbourville was on Jan. 19, 2016.

Barbourville (15-4) defeated Red Bird 64-18 on Friday. The Tigers will return to action Monday at home against McCreary Central.

Barbourville will travel to Knox Central on Friday in a key 51st District matchup.

Pineville (11-14) played host to Middlesboro on Monday. The Mountain Lions will travel to Lynn Camp on Wednesday in an important district game to determine the third seed in the district tournament.

Pineville will have home games against Williamsburg on Saturday and J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Feb. 14. The Lions will close the regular season at Whitley County on Feb. 15.