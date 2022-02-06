Public health looks at causes and prevention of disease

Dean Donna Arnett, Ph.D.

By Grace Colville

UKNow, University of Kentucky

Living in a pandemic has been an adjustment for everyone. Public health plays a larger role in the average person’s life now than it ever has before. But what exactly does that mean? The field of public health is constantly growing and changing, but one thing remains – public health exists to keep communities safe. Public health professionals exist to help others.

UKNow sat down with College of Public Health Dean Donna Arnett to discuss the different fields within public health and how each contributes to worldwide wellness. We also gathered input from Anna Hoover, assistant professor of preventive medicine and environmental health, and April Young, associate professor of epidemiology. (All have doctoral degrees.)

UKNow: In your words, what is public health?



Arnett: “I think the easiest description of public health that resonates with the minds of people who are not medical is that medicine is really all about treating an individual patient. Finding out what’s wrong with that patient, and then finding the right treatment option. In public health, we’re really trying to look at what causes diseases in populations, so that we can go about preventing those diseases. If you think about everything that touches a population, public health is in all of those areas.”

Hoover: “Public health supports communities, policymakers, and practitioners in developing and using tools to minimize disease and improve wellness. In short, public health strives to protect health among people and communities around the world.”

Young: “Public health inherently recognizes that the world is connected and that the health of one community inherently affects the health of others.”