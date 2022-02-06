Lawmakers invite children of military familes to participate in ‘Military Kids Day’ on Feb. 15

Military Kids Day, the annual event hosted at the Kentucky State Capitol, is scheduled to return on Tuesday, February 15.

Lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate.

Initiated by state Sen. Jimmy Higdon (R-Lebanon) at the request of a military family living in his district, Military Kids Day is an annual event that allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee, children are invited to go on a Capitol tour, page for their respective legislator, participate in a Capitol scavenger hunt and attend committee meetings related to military issues.

“This is my favorite part of every legislative session,” Higdon said. “I am proud of its past success but am hopeful this year will be the best yet. I’ve asked my colleagues in the General Assembly to help promote this special day and welcome children from their districts to join us in Frankfort to be recognized.”

Military Kids Day returns after two years of interruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve missed this event dearly these past two years and was disappointed when we couldn’t make it work,” Higdon said. “With everyone’s efforts, we will make this a great experience for these kids.”

Military Kids Day will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 15 at the Kentucky State Capitol. To participate, complete an application form available online at legislature.ky.gov or click HERE. Submit that application to the Kentucky Senate Clerk Donna Holiday via email to Donna.Holiday@lrc.ky.gov, no later than Friday, February 11.

