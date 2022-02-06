Lady Jackets fall to Clay County

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro Lady Jackets dropped their fourth consecutive game following last week’s 62-51 loss at Clay County.

Jaylen Combs, a junior guard, scored 18 points to lead the Lady Tigers. Courtney Jones, a senior guard, tossed in 16 while sophomore guard Sidney Jones added 13.

Clay County also got eight points from Alexis Bowling and six points from Julia Collins. Brooke Dezarn collected one point.

The Lady Tigers outrebounded Middlesboro 29-24.

Senior guard Kailey Owens paced the Lady Jackets with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Gent and Mallory James each scored nine points. Gent also had six rebounds.

Keevie Betts contributed seven points while Halaya Brown added three points and three boards.

Middlesboro shot 46 percent (17 of 37) from the field while Clay shot 35 percent on 17 of 49.

The Lady Tigers nailed 10 3-pointers for the game. Combs and Sidney Jones each hit four apiece.

Middlesboro had six treys for the game. Owens nailed three.

Clay County (7-11) is scheduled to host Red Bird on Saturday and travel to Red Bird on Monday. The Lady Tigers will visit Knox Central on Tuesday and Lynn Camp on Thursday.

Middlesboro (6-12) played at Bell County on Friday and hosted Harlan on Saturday. The Lady Jackets will travel to Pineville on Monday play host to Harlan County in a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday.