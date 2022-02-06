Kentucky 4-H offers global culinary exchange program

By Brian Good

Bell County Extension Agent

The Kentucky 4-H Global Table program offers 4-H members a chance to share their cooking passions while virtually connecting with youth from Ghana or Liberia.

The new program will provide Kentucky 4-H’ers, ages 12 to 18, with an opportunity to exchange recipes with youth in Ghana or Liberia. Then, Kentucky youth will prepare the recipes they received. At the end of this program, participating youth will share their experiences with others via Zoom.

If your youth is interested in this program, here are a few dates to keep in mind. The registration window is open now until Feb. 15. After registering, youth should watch the video orientation by Feb. 18. Youth will be provided a link to submit their recipes by March 16 and will receive their recipe from a youth member in Liberia or Ghana on March 23.

Kentucky 4-H’ers should have their photos and reflection of their experience submitted to a link by April 20. On April 28, Kentucky 4-H’ers should receive photos and reflections from a youth who received their recipe in either Liberia or Ghana. A Zoom celebration will be held at 9 a.m. April 29. The goal for the program is for Kentucky 4-H’ers to connect with the youth in Liberia or Ghana who prepared their recipe.

Only 20 youth can participate in this year’s program. If your young person is interested, contact the Bell County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service to register.

