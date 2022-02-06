Bell County girls complete district sweep

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

LOG MOUNTAIN — The Bell County Lady Cats have completed another 52nd District perfect record in regular play.

Bell, which has won 21 straight district games, swept all three teams in the district this season, including Friday’s 83-39 win over Middlesboro.

The Lady Cats jumped out to a 25-9 advantage after one quarter and stretched the lead to 54-18 at the break.

Bell County held a 16-13 advantage in the third quarter but took a 70-31 cushion into the final period.

Junior guard Mataya Ausmus powered Bell High with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Gracie Joe Wilder, who recently grabbed her 500th career rebound, scored 14 points.

The Lady Cats also collected 12 points from senior guard Ashtyn Meyers. Meyers nailed four treys. Lauren McGeorge, a freshman guard, tossed in 11.

Nadine Johnson scored eight and Mikayla Gambrel added seven. Nevaeh Kerns and Kamdyn Hoskins each had three points while Haylee Mills collected two.

Middlesboro was led in scoring by Kailey Owens and Mallory James with 11 points apiece. Gracie Gent and Keevi Beets added six points each. Halaya Brown and Anna Myers had two apiece for the Lady Jackets.

It was the Lady Cats’ eighth consecutive victory over Middlesboro. The Lady Jackets last defeated Bell High 68-66 in overtime on Feb. 1, 2019.

Middlesboro, who has lost five straight games, made seven 3-pointers. Gent, Owens and Betts nailed two each. James added another.

Bell County (16-7) returns to action Monday at Leslie County. The Lady Cats will return home to play Campbell County (Tenn.) on Thursday before visiting Rockcastle County on Saturday.

Bell closes the regular season at home against Jackson County (Feb. 15) and Corbin (Feb. 17).

Middlesboro (6-12) played host to Harlan on Saturday and visited Pineville on Monday. The Lady Jackets will play host to Harlan County on Friday in the first game of the girls/boys district doubleheader. Middlesboro travels to Perry Central on Sunday.

The Lady Jackets will close the regular season with three consecutive home games beginning Feb. 14 with Williamsburg.

Middlesboro takes on Leslie County (Feb. 15) and Red Bird (Feb. 18).