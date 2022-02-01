Miracle named Gatorade Player of the Year

Bell County cross country standout Caden Miracle has been named Player of the Year in Boys Cross Country for the state of Kentucky by Gatorade. The Gatorade Player of the Year award was established in 1985 to recognize the nation’s most elite high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character.

Miracle was chosen from several nominations across the state. He is coming off of a nearly perfect varsity cross country season that included winning the KHSAA Class AA Boys State Championship. He also holds a GPA of higher than a 4.0, mentors younger runners on the cross country and track teams, and shows tremendous leadership skills.

“Caden is a special kid not only on the cross country course, but in the classroom and community as well,” said Bell County coach Jason Stewart. “His work ethic and motivation to be the best runner in the state is what makes him stand out on the cross country course. Winning an award of this scope is a huge moment for him, and with him only being a junior I think Caden has a few more big moments left as a Bell County runner.”

Miracle and the Bobcats will kick off the spring track season at Southwest Pulaski on March 19.