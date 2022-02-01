Lions fall to Knox Central

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Knox Central Panthers could be the best team in the 13th Region this season. A few folks might argue with that.

The Panthers, led by senior guard Jevonte Turner’s 25 points, rolled to a 94-51 win over homestanding Pineville on Friday.

Sophomore forward Gavin Chadwell fired in 17 points and Isaac Mills, a senior forward, scored 16.

“They are a tough, physical matchup for everybody,” said Pineville coach Brad Levy. “They’re a top 20 team in the state for a reason.”

Knox Central also got 10 points from senior guard Abram Brock. Landen Mills tossed in seven while Blake Ledford had six.

Pineville was led in scoring by junior forward Evan Biliter with 15 points. Sawyer Thompson and Ashton Moser each tallied 10 points.

“We were a little undermanned tonight and had to try and opvercome some adversity,” said Levy. “I was proud of the fight and effort our young guys played with.”

The Panthers pulled down 43 rebounds. Isaac Mills led the team with 11. Turner and Chadwell each grabbed 10.

Turner scored 12 points and Chadwell tossed in eight as Knox Central took a 25-12 advantage after one quarter.

Turner had 10 second-quarter points and Landon Mills scored seven as the Panthers went into the locker room ahead 61-26.

Biliter scored eight first-half points for the Lions.

In the third quarter, Brock had five points while Chadwell scored four as Central led 79-40 entering the final period.

Eli Thompson scored all six of his points in the third quarter for the Lions.

Dylan Abner and Logunn Little continued five points each for Pineville.

The Panthers outscored the Lions 15-11 in the fourth period.

“The result of this one puts a greater sense of urgency in preparing for our other two district games,” said Levy. “We will regroup and get back to work.”

Knox Central (18-5) travels to Cordia on Wednesday and Lynn Camp on Saturday. The Panthers will host Harlan on Monday.

Pineville (10-12) looks to break a four-game losing streak at home against the Barbourville Tigers in district action on Thursday. The Lions will host Middlesboro on Monday before playing their third and final district matchup at Lynn Camp on Wednesday.