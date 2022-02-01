Lady Lions overpower Lynn Camp

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Pineville snapped a six-game losing streak on Thursday with a 66-25 thrashing of visiting Lynn Camp.

Freshman guard Ava Arnett and junior guard Abigale Jackson each scored 20 points for the Lady Lions.

Pineville also got 11 points from eighth-grade forward Rachel Howard. Kamryn BIliter tossed in seven points.

Malley Smith scored six while Kadence McQueen added two.

The Lady Lion shot 55 percent from the field (23 of 42). Pineville made seven 3-pointers with Jackson knocking down three and Arnett making two.

Arnett had 11 rebounds and Howard grabbed eight boards.

The Lady Lions struggled in free throws during the game. PHS only hit 13 of 29 attempts.

No scoring information was available for the Lady Cats.

Pineville fell to visiting Knox Central on Friday, 59-24. No information was available on the game.

Pineville (5-15 overall, 1-1 in district play) returns to action Monday at home against Middlesboro. The Lady Lions will host Barbourville on Tuesday and travels to Red Bird on Thursday.

Lynn Camp (2-17, 0-1) was scheduled to host Red Bird on Monday and Knox Central on Tuesday. The Lady Cats have five games slated this week (all at home) plays Barbourville on Thursday, Williamsburg on Friday, and Adair County on Saturday afternoon.