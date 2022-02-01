Bell wins 19th straight at home

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Home, sweet home!

The Bell County Bobcats claimed their 19th consecutive home victory on Monday with a 67-38 win over Leslie County.

Bell High’s last defeat on Log Mountain was a 79-78 overtime loss to Corbin on Jan. 14, 2021.

Junior guard Dawson Woolum powered the Bobcats with 20 points. Senior forward Cameron Burnett contributed 16 points while Chanse Belcher, a senior guard, scored 10.

Dalton Stepp and Cole Hoskins tossed in seven points apiece. Carter McCune chipped in five while Conner McGeorge added two.

No scoring information was available for Leslie County.

Belcher nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter for Bell County.

Burnett scored seven second-quarter points for the Bobcats. Hoskins and Woolum each had four.

Woolum poured in 12 points in the third quarter. Burnett added seven points.

The Bobcats are currently riding a six-game winning streak.

It was the Eagles’ ninth loss in their last 10 games.

Bell County (16-3) visited district-rival Harlan on Tuesday. The Bobcats are scheduled to host Owsley County on Thursday, Middlesboro on Friday and Whitley County on Saturday. Bell entertains Oneida Baptist on Tuesday.

Leslie County (3-15) traveled to Floyd Central on Tuesday. The Eagles will play host to Clay County on Thursday before visiting Owsley County on Saturday.