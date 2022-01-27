Wilder, Johnson lead Bell past Lady Dragons

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

LOG MOUNTAIN — Sophomore forward Gracie Jo Wilder scored 26 points, hitting 10 of 13 shots, to lead the Lady Cats. Nadine Johnson and Mataya Ausmus added 17 and 12 points, respectively, as

Bell improved to 14-6 overall and 4-0 in district action.

Freshman forward Kylie Noe scored 19 points and freshman wing Aymanni Wynn added 11 as Harlan fell to 8-11.

Harlan turned the ball over six times in the opening quarter and had 10 more in the second as Bell’s lead grew to 46-19 at halftime. Johnson and Wilder teamed for several baskets to lead the Bell offense.

Wilder hit all four of her shots in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer with four minutes left in the period to extend the lead to 60-24 and start a running clock. Wynn hit a pair of 3-pointers as

Harlan cut the deficit to 67-36 going into the final period.

Bell County travels to South Laurel on Thursday. Harlan is scheduled to play host to Middlesboro on Friday in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader.