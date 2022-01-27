Middlesboro High School will be hosting a cheerleading showcase for the teams headed to national competition.

Bell County High School, Clay County High School, Corbin Middle School, Knox Central High, and Middlesboro High will be traveling to Orlando, Florida, for the Universal Cheerleaders Association Nationals. The championships will be held on Feb, 11-13 at the Walt Disney World Resort.

This is not the first time these schools have made it to nationals. Middlesboro Cheer coach Carlena Carter said this is Middlesboro’s third time, Knox Central’s second, and Bell’s second, although Bell has not attended since the 1990s. This will be the first time for Corbin Middle School. Clay County High School has been attending this event for many years with great success, Carter said.

This is the second time there has been a showcase to help support the teams heading to nationals. They could not have a showcase last year due to COVID-19. This showcase is for the teams to show the community all the hard work they have put in to make it to nationals.

“To see our team’s hard work pay off is very rewarding. We each take pride in the Kentucky schools that perform at nationals, with many placing top three in the nation and even earning a national title,” Carter said.

UCA celebrates cheerleaders’ hard work through competitions at more than 50 regional events and the championship at Walt Disney World. UCA events are nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and CBS Sports.

“Cheer is a very demanding sport that takes at least a 10-month commitment,” Carter said. “We know how hard our programs work and that builds a mutual respect amongst athletes and coaches.”

The national showcase will take place Feb. 6 at Middlesboro High School gym. Doors open at 12 p.m. and performances start at 2:20 p.m. Admission is $5 and kids five and under are free. All proceeds go to the Middlesboro High cheerleaders nationals trip.