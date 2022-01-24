Covid cancels theater production

The Middlesborough Little Theatre has announced it has canceled its annual valentine’s murder mystery dinner show.

The production was originally going to be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Pine Mountain State Park. MLT announced it was canceled due to the recent COVID-19 surge. When MLT announced it was holding auditions on Jan. 10, Bell County Health Department reported there were 187 active individual cases. As of Jan. 20, there are now 496 active individual cases.

Amy Simpson with the MLT said, “All indoor events have been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 surge. While all of us at MLT are disappointed, we certainly understand as we value the health and wellbeing of our community.”

MLT is still planning to hold its annual valentine’s murder mystery in the near future and is considering its options.

Kentucky State Parks have also updated regulations due to the surge. Masks are now being required by all employees and visitors when indoors in public spaces.