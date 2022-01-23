Elks donate food boxes

This past Christmas season Middlesboro Elks Lodge #119 used part of a $2,000 grant from the Elks National Foundation to prepare 40 food boxes that were given to low-income, needy individuals and families.

As the Elks have done for the past few years, they selected the faith-based social service organization, Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM) to choose the recipients, thereby assuring that only those with the most need would receive them.

After assembly, Elk volunteers delivered the food boxes to CCM headquarters in Middlesboro for distribution just before Christmas. In addition to the food boxes, the Elks donated the remainder of their grant, $600, to CCM for use in their general fund.

Pictured with some of the food boxes is Elk President Tommy Harrell, at left, presenting the check to CCM director Eric Martin.